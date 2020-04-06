Keep track of ventilators, ICU beds in Upper Michigan

The State of Michigan is keeping track of patient care and health care worker equipment, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's coronavirus website has a running total of available personal protective equipment (PPE) and intensive care unit (ICU) beds throughout Michigan.

The Upper Peninsula falls under Region 8 of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

At the time of posting, this was only with 58 percent of locations reporting for all regions.

If you would like to check those numbers, click here.