"Keep Calm and Yooper On" gives comfort during uncertain times

Five simple words are aiming to keep the Marquette and Houghton communities calm as people continue pushing.

“Keep Calm and Yooper On” is the slogan you'll find in various business' windows in Marquette to promote unity during this very uncertain time.

Swift Hardware in Houghton also is “keeping calm” as is Third Street Bagel in Marquette.

"I guess the narrative is that we're all kind of upset about what's going on right now, and we're scared with worry and we love our community, and this slogan unites us and makes us all feel, united and together,” said Third Street Bagel owner, Christal Silta.

"I think anytime there's a point for people to rally around or a message for people to rally around that they can relate to, it's going to help keep people's spirits up,” said Marquette Food Co-op Outreach Director, Sarah Monte.

LoyalTees printed the free 'uniforms' (tee shirts) to unite the community for businesses that asked.

So far, LoyalTees fulfilled orders for nine businesses in Marquette.

The store expects more orders for shirts and posters by the end of this week.

In a statement, LoyalTees business owner, Brandon Sayen says:

"Yoopers have always been a group that stick together and we tend to experience a different take on the world during shifting times,” he said.

Businesses in Marquette received the free shirts, assorted in different colors to spread joy to workers and the community coming in.

"Anything that we can do to keep creating a sense of connection with one another is going to be best for all of our mental health,” said Monte.

UP businesses remind each other and the community that we are stronger together even if we have to keep a distance.

Keep it together, keep the UP strong, “Keep Calm and Yooper On.”'

If you are interested in having your business support this message and would like shirts and posters .

Posters will be sent for free by request to info@LoyalTees.clothing