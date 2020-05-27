Kaye Avenue repairs begin Friday in Marquette

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 29, Kaye Avenue between Presque Isle Avenue and Third Street will be closed to through traffic for punch list repair work.

Work will be intermittent and is expected to take less than two weeks to complete. The street will be opened to traffic when work conditions allow during this time.

The Kaye Avenue work will detour traffic to Presque Isle Avenue, Fair Avenue and Third Street.

The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction, detour and advisory signing.

Smith Construction is the general contractor for this project.

The City of Marquette asks for patience during the construction process.