Kacalo City Cabs in Dickinson County open for delivery

City Cabs in the Dickinson County area, are still available for any emergency transportation needs. They have 5 cabs out and about, that are continually sanitized, and ready.

They say with the bars, and restaurants closed, they have taken a hit, but still provide service.

“Our goal is to make sure that patients get to go where they need to go, get them there on time. Whether it's an airport appointment, a hospital appointment, or procedures,” said Edward Kacalo, the owner.

City Cabs will pick-up groceries, and deliver, for a ten dollar fee. For any needs you can call them at 906-221-9979.

