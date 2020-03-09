KBOCC will host 3rd annual career fair Thursday

Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College is hosting its 3rd annual Career Fair on Thursday, March 12.

The fair features over 60 employers from across Upper Michigan and is free and open to everyone to attend. (WLUC Photo)

Megan Haataja, a business instructor at KBOCC, says there will be over 60 employers in attendance from across Upper Michigan who are looking to fill a variety of positions, including full-time, part-time, seasonal and internships.

KBOCC Librarian Joe Bouchard adds that there will also be resumé writing and interview practice workshops through Michigan Works! as well.

The Career Fair takes place Thursday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wabanung campus, located at 770 N. Main St. in L'Anse. It is free, and all are welcome to attend.

For more information, including a list of attending employers, click here.