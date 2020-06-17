Juveniles detained for vandalizing Marquette Lighthouse property

Three juveniles were detained after vandalizing property at the Marquette Lighthouse on Tuesday night.

According to the Marquette Police Department, officers found three juveniles spray painting graffiti on some of the Marquette Lighthouse property.

Police say the suspects were detained and further questioned at the police department.

The suspects were later released to their parents.

Charges for Malicious Destruction of Property are being pursued against the suspects. Their names will not be released as they are juveniles.

TV6 & FOX UP will provide any further details as they become available.

