Just a few days left to support BotEco with the purchase of a t-shirt

The Marquette Ore Dock BotEco Center is asking for help with fundraising. There's just days left to purchase a shirt from Yooper Shirts to support construction of the center.

There are six different shirt varieties, all unisex, and all just $20. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the $120,000 needed for phase one of the project.

“Phase one is the construction of the 2,000 foot promenade around the dock, an open air performance space, and the shore to dock connector,” said Stacey DeLoose, a board member on the committee.

