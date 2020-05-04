Just Believe raises awareness of melanoma with new sunscreen dispenser at Skandia Township Hall park

Monday was not only a beautiful, sunny May day, but also Melanoma Awareness Day.

The snow is nearly all gone, and despite the fear of COVID-19, people are finding their way outdoors to enjoy the sun, while still socially distancing. It’s important to remember at this time, to make proper use of sunscreen.

"Using sunscreen is one of the best things you can do for preventing skin cancer," said Delight Hill, awareness chair for Just Believe.

Sunscreen should be applied fifteen minutes before heading outside, and then reapplied every couple hours.

Hill was at the Skandia Township Hall Monday, presenting the community a sunscreen dispenser to use in its park.

"We're getting these sunscreen dispensers out and hopefully we get a few more out in the west end during the coming months," said Hill.

Since its inception, Just Believe has installed more than 100 sunscreen dispensers across the Upper Peninsula. They do it all in memory of Hill's daughter Jodi Ball, who passed away from melanoma, caused by skin cancer.

"She wanted to provide awareness to the youth and public," said Hill.

The new dispenser in Skandia was made possible thanks to a donation from Sue Welsh-Heidtman and Randy Heidtman.

"We're very happy that people are taking this as a very strong commitment to helping the public of the Upper Peninsula," said Hill.

Hill usually visits schools this time of year to help raise awareness, unfortunately due to COVID-19 restrictions, two new billboards in Harvey and Chocolay will have to do that job.

