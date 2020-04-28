Jury trials suspended at Marquette County Circuit Courthouse until June 22

Before being issued an order to suspend all jury trials, Marquette County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi held one of the first online bench trials.

"I handled that trial from my office, and it went fairly well. It was bit of a scaled down presentation of evidence,” said Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney, Matt Wiese.

Usually, Wiese is presenting evidence before the judge and jury.

But under these circumstances, the judge acted as the jury too, limiting the amount of evidence required from Wiese.

"It felt a little unusual to just put in the bare minimum evidence as we would in other cases put in a lot more,” he explained.

Wiese says only the defendant and victim testified live and in-person, and stayed during the whole proceedings.

Everyone else handled communication through Zoom permitted through authorization.

"Although it's helpful, it does have its limitations so there was a bit of a delay and sometimes trying to make sure the witnesses were looking at the same material we were when we asked the questions,” said Wiese.

Wiese says the public can also expect changes in other courtroom proceedings too.

If a person is in custody, hearings will continue through Polycom from the jail, the court's closed circuit TV system.

This then will be linked for the courthouse to use through Zoom.

"The other option is that if we maintain social distancing, and have no more than 10 people in a courtroom, sometimes myself and my attorneys will appear in court,” explained Wiese.

All jury trials will remain suspended until June 22, or as otherwise provided by local order, whichever date is later.