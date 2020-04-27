John Fornetti Dental Center implements new concepts for when patients return

The John Fornetti Dental Center is currently closed to the public, but they are focusing on the future, for when it is safe for patients to return.

"We've had to incorporate some new ideas, and new concepts,” said Dr. John Fornetti.

The dentist has now implemented a "waiting less waiting room." This will allow patrons to wait for their appointment in a car instead of waiting in room with others.

"I will sanitize the pagers, they'll pull up to the door, I will bring a pager out to the guest. I will also take their temperature,” said The John Fornetti Dental Center’s director of first impressions, Karen L. Larson.

When the pager buzzes, they are ready to be helped. The center plans to add more 'high tech' instruments in the patient rooms as well.

"It is interesting. We are trying to go above and beyond,” said Larson.

Dr. Fornetti says tons of precautions, including deep cleaning has been happening.

"Whether you're a guest that comes and is a patron of ours, you need to know that this is one of that safest places you can be,” he said.

The dental center has been closed for just about a month, only doing emergency help and Dr. Fornetti says it has had a major impact.

"We want to get back to business. We all miss seeing our guests,” said Dr. Fornetti.

The center will continue to listen to recommendations from the American Dental Association regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on the John Fornettti Dental Center, visit its Facebook page or website.

