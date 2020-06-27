Jo-Kay Corral opens for season

The Jo-Kay Corral in Negaunee Township is now open for the season. The Corral held their opening day Saturday, with plenty of family friendly activities.

Families had the chance to try out some horseback riding, play with the animals, or just relax outside on a nice sunny day. The Corral is looking forward to a busy summer, with day camps that still have plenty of openings.

“For three days, we just learn about the animals, and how to care for the animals,” said Jodi McIlhany, owner of the Jo-Kay Corral. “Then in the fall, starting in September through the middle of October on Fridays and Saturdays we'll have our fall events which are like today.”

To book a spot for your child, click here.

