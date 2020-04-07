Jilbert Dairy sale expected to close next month

Jilbert Dairy is another step closer to being acquired by Dairy Farmers of America.

Dean Foods Company says the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas approved the sale of a substantial portion of Dean Foods' business operations to DFA last week. That deal includes Jilbert Dairy.

The transaction is set to close in early May.

DFA is acquiring the assets, rights, interests and properties relating to 44 of Dean Foods' fluid and frozen facilities for $433 million.

Dean Foods filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November. It acquired Jilbert Dairy in August 2006.