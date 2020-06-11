Janzen House in Marquette accepting donations of returnables

If your pop cans are piling up you can put them to a good cause this weekend. The Janzen House in Marquette is collecting donations of returnables ahead of grocery stores re-opening their return machines Monday June 15.

The Janzen House is a non-profit organization providing shelter to potentially homeless people in Marquette. The money collected from the can drive will be used to purchase a new refrigerator that better fits the needs of the Janzen House.

"Right now we just have a standard fridge in the house and we're looking into one of the commercial freezer-less refrigerators, because it would meet the needs of our building and communal living better," said Janzen House Assistant Director, Melissa Rife.

You can drop the returnables off at the Janzen House or contact them to have them picked up. If you don't have returnables at this time, monetary donations are also welcomed.

