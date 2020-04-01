Jacobetti Home for Veterans staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans has released a letter regarding a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

That staff member, the home says, has not been at the facility since March 5.

The full letter is below.

"Dear Families:

"We want to inform you that we received confirmation on March 31, 2020 that a staff member at D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans has tested positive for COVID-19. This staff member was last in the facility on March 5, 2020. Based on this and the information shared with us by the employee, we have no indication that would lead us to believe the staff person had direct contact with any resident member or any other employees while at work from the time the individual was potentially exposed and subsequently tested.

"This is the first confirmed positive test of anyone who either works or lives at the Home. We have no other confirmed tests within the resident member or staff populations at this time. We are continuing our stringent monitoring and screenings of both resident members and staff to quickly identify any individuals displaying signs or symptoms that may be related to potential exposure to COVID-19.

"We understand that you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we continue to restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus.

"We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our resident members. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, or sending a written letter all of which we are happy to facilitate.

"We will contact you if your loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.

The entire team at the Home and here in the central office of the Michigan Veteran Homes are here to answer whatever questions you may have.

"Please do not hesitate to contact the Home directly at 906-226-3576 with any questions you may have.

"Sincerely,

Anne Zerbe

Executive Director

Michigan Veteran Homes"

