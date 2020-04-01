Jacobetti Complex renovation on hold

Northern Michigan University's plans to renovate the Jacobetti Complex are being put on hold. Construction money allocated for the $28.6 million project have been re-prioritized to combat COVID-19. Monday Governor Whitmer signed two supplemental bills totaling 80 million dollars, Funding additional medical supplies and other efforts. For NMU the delay is unfortunate but necessary.

"So it's basically going to delay us and we totally understand that, it's a crisis that we're dealing with across the country and state funding is definitely an issue so, we understand but we are excited to get this project started again once we're able to," said NMU Spokesperson, Derek Hall.

The renovation would actually reduce the footprint of the current building which houses NMU's skilled trades programs.

