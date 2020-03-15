Jackson's Pit in Negaunee offers free lunch to kids not in school due to Covid-19 pandemic

One Negaunee restaurant, Jackson’s Pit, will be doing their part to help feed hungry kids during school closures. Starting March 16, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., kids 18 and under can stop into the restaurant to pick up a bagged lunch, no questions asked.

Those lunches will feature a sandwich, apple slices and a juice box. The lunches are available thanks to generous community support and donations.

“Jackson's Pit has always been an avid believer in, how do we teach the kids how communities work if they don't see people coming together,” said Ivy Ridenour, manager at Jackson’s Pit. “It's important for them to know where this goodness comes from and that is how you make your community happen, that's how you keep your community strong.”

Management said that, if they can continue to fund the program, they hope to keep kids fed until schools reopen, if more time is needed.

