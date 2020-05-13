Jack's Restaurant open for carry-out orders only

Jack’s Restaurant has opened back up for carry-out orders only. All employees are wearing masks and gloves.

The owners of Jack’s say they haven’t been having as much fun without people coming into their restaurant. Right now, the restaurant has a limited menu, but they have some fun events planned.

This Saturday, Jack’s Restaurant will be partnering with Dairy Flo to attract more customers.

“From here you can get a burger and fries and if you pay $10, we’ll throw in a small shake from the Dairy Flo so we’re trying to roll everybody together and work together and we need to have some more fun,” said Bobbi Ryan, Jack’s Restaurant co-owner.

Jack’s Restaurant also says there is hope to open the Brisket Barn soon. A timeline will all depend on how the restaurants are able to open as the Executive Orders come to an end.

