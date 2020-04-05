Jack's Fresh Market now offering trooper grocery delivery

Michigan State Police in Manistique have a new way to serve their community.

Mark Geiannunzio heard Jack’s Fresh Market in Manistique was offering curb side pickup and wanted to do something to help.

“We called and asked is there anything we could do to help enhance the curbside service where we could possibly deliver some of the groceries that the people were even scared to come to do the curbside portion of that,” said Sgt. Mark Geiannunzio.

When assistant manager Kara Ziminski got the call, she was eager to get started.

“I was so excited. It’s been a great partnership. The community has been loving it. Every time I’ve offered them the service that the state troopers could deliver they’ve been so thankful. Everyone has been so thankful,” said Kara Ziminski, assistant manager at Zack’s Fresh Market.

The customer can call or email Kara Ziminski to place their order and take payment information. No order is too small or too big.

“Whether its cat food, dog food, or you can have a whole cart load full of groceries no size limit at all. Whatever you need, we’re here for you to fulfill it,” said Ziminski.

Then a trooper will come to the store, pick up the groceries, and deliver it to the customer free of charge.

“Especially in this pandemic, and a little bit but we can do to help the community get through this, we’re willing to go that extra mile,” said Sgt. Geiannunzio.

This service is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Because they don’t have enough people to be taking everyone’s orders, they’re asking that only customers who can’t get out to use this service but curbside pickup is available to everyone. Both are free services.

Troopers deliver grocery orders to anyone living in Manistique and within 10 miles of the city limits.

Jack’s also asks that no customers under the age of 16 come into the store, that you keep your groups limited to two people and follow the social distancing rule of 60 ft. They’re also asking that you take your grocery cart and put it into the cart return so they can wipe it down for you after each use.

To place an order, you can call the store at (906) 341-8070 or you can email Kara Ziminski at kara.ziminski@jacksfreshmarket.com.

For more information on Jack’s Fresh Market, you can visit their website here.