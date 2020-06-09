Isle Royale to begin reopening process Wednesday

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Michigan MI Safe Start Plan, and local public health authorities, Isle Royale is increasing boat access to the park.

Beginning June 10, overnight anchoring for boats will be allowed in the Lake Superior waters of the park. Boaters need to get an anchoring permit in advance from the Houghton visitor center by calling 906-482-0984 or emailing ISRO_parkinfo@nps.gov.

Please also pay entrance fees in advance at www.pay.gov.

All park facilities (docks, trails, visitor centers, campgrounds, shelters, outhouses) remain closed at this time. Details on further opening of the park, tentatively scheduled for late June, will be issued in an upcoming press release.

On June 1, Congressman Jack Bergman (R), of Michigan's First District, sent a letter to the National Park Service (NPS) Acting Superintendent at Isle Royale, Mark Romanski, urging the park to take steps to ensure access to the public lands and outdoor recreation opportunities at Isle Royale. View that letter a href="https://bergman.house.gov/uploadedfiles/isle_royale_operating_status.pdf?utm_campaign=1864-424"target="_blank">here.

When recreating, the public should follow state and local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Details and updates on park operations will be posted on the park website https://www.nps.gov/isro/index.htm and social media channels.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

