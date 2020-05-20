Isle Royale National Park delays season opening until further notice

Isle Royale National Park is delaying its seasonal opening until further notice.

The National Park Service says this is an accordance to guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the State of Michigan.

The NPS says the Ranger III, Voyageur II, Sea Hunter III, and the Isle Royale Queen IV will not provide visitor ferry transportation services this summer.

Rock Harbor Lodge, including overnight lodging, dining, marina services, gift shops and stores, will remain closed for the season.

While the park is closed, Lake Superior waters within the park boundary will remain open for fishing during the day. During the closure, all islands and the main island of Isle Royale and all facilities (docks, trails, visitor centers, campgrounds, shelters, outhouses, etc.) will remain closed and all overnight use is prohibited. No fuel is available. Any boaters fishing in park waters need to be self-sufficient.

The NPS says it's examining each facility function and service to ensure operations are in compliance with current public health guidelines and will be regularly monitored.

IRNP will develop a phased approach to reopening and will evaluate park access in late June or early July. The decision making process includes evaluating the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), the number of EMS-certified park staff, the availability of emergency support services from other agencies, status of medical facilities in nearby communities, social distancing requirements, state directives, and guidance on park housing.

You can find more information about the park on the Isle Royale National Park website.

