Isle Royale National Park delays park opening

Isle Royale National Park officials are delaying the opening date for the park to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of hte novel coronavirus.

Park officials say this is done in response to guidance from the state of Michigan and the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department.

The opening date of the park will be changed from April 16 to June 15, 2020. In the meantime, Isle Royale and its surrounding islands, including all visitor facilities, campgrounds, and docks, will be closed to visitors until June 15 with no services until the opening date.

Lake Superior waters remain open.

The Houghton Visitor Center will open on May 18, 2020, to provide visitor services and trip planning. A further delay in opening both the Houghton Visitor Center and the Park could still be possible depending on COVID-19 developments.

