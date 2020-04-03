Isle Royale National Park celebrates 80th birthday with virtual party

One of Michigan's most beloved national parks is celebrating online, Isle Royal National Park's 80th birthday.

Park ranger Katie Keller says for one day only the Isle Royale National Park Facebook page will allow guests to post pictures and comments to celebrate the big day.

The theme for our 80th birthday is "Listening to Wilderness." Keller says guests should share which sounds define their wilderness experience at Isle Royale.

Head over to the virtual celebration post on Facebook. Isle Royal National Park asks that you please keep in mind the following:

You will only be able to share photos via comments today on the park's Facebook Page.

Whatever photo you share will be saved under the "Photos" on this page. Please keep in mind that others will be able to download these photos.

Any inappropriate photos in comments will be taken off the page, so please, keep it clean and fun!

