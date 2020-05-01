Island Resort and Casino to reopen in phases

The Island Resort and Casino will reopen its facility on Wednesday, May 6 at 8:00 a.m. eastern time.

According to a press release, casino management has worked with the Nevada and National Indian Gaming Commission standards and procedures to safeguard its customers and employees. The casino was closed on March 21 and will have been closed for seven weeks. The reopening of the Island Resort will take place in the following phases:

1. Slot floor, bingo and food and beverage on May 6

2. Golf courses on May 8

3. Hotel on May 13

4. Spa, convention center, table games, and the showroom to be determined at a later date

"All industry precautions are being taken at this time," said Tony Mancilla, general manager, in a press release. "The facility will be cleaned and sanitized on a continual basis. Food and beverage will be served in to-go containers and customers will be offered their own golf cart if requested. Customers and employees will be temperature checked at the facility doors. Per CDC guidelines any person with temperature over 100 degrees will not be permitted in the facility. There will be hand sanitizers throughout the Casino and masks upon request.”

The Island Resort Management says it is taking all precautions for its employees and asks that the customers review these guidelines prior to coming next week. Management asks customers to be mindful of others while they enjoy their experience at the Island Resort.