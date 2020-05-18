Island Resort and Casino open

The Island Resort and Casino opened on Saturday, May 16 after being closed the past two months. The casino declined to comment at this time, but they are taking precautions to keep everyone safe.

Everyone entering the casino will be temperature checked. Employees or customers with a temperature over 100 degrees will be asked to leave. Once inside, employees and guests are required to wear face masks.

There are several hand sanitizing stations located throughout the casino and everyone is asked to follow the six-foot social distancing rule.

