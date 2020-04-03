Island Resort and Casino closed until further notice

Island Resort and Casino has closed its doors until further notice.

The casino originally closed back in March and said it would reopen on April 6. But after monitoring coronavirus, management saw it fit to remain closed.

And for now, they’re taking it week by week.

“We don’t want to set a date because then people will plan around a date. Say, throw a date out there in the future, you don’t know if you’re going to open up before or after that. So that’s why they’re kind of taking a week by week look at it.”

Management is also monitoring whether the golf season will be affected.

