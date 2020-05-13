Ishpeming resident celebrates 99 years with parade

Some Ishpeming residents helped one woman celebrate 99 years Wednesday afternoon. Cookie and David Holmgren organized a parade for David's mother, Verna, who celebrates turning 99 Wednesday.

Friends and family drove past her house in Ishpeming a few times with signs wishing her happy birthday. Verna sat in her yard and waved and talked, from a safe distance, with the well wishers.

"You can't just let 99 go by," said Verna's Daughter-In-Law, Cookie Holmgren. "She's been a rock for the whole family, like the glue that holds the family together," said David Holmgren.

Verna's son says clean living and her strong faith have been the secret to her longevity. From TV6 and Fox UP happy birthday Verna.

