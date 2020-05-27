Ishpeming police investigate parental kidnapping

Ishpeming police are investigating a case of parental kidnapping.

The Ishpeming Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Syprin Janee Cole, who was last seen with her father, Jason Wade Cole of Bexar, Texas, on Saturday night, May 24, at the Brentwood Motor Inn in Marquette Township. Police say Jason failed to return Syprin to her mother on Tuesday, May 26 as was agreed upon.

Jason was last seen driving a mid-2000s, white Ford F-150 with an 8-foot box. The plate on the vehicle is reported to be Texas registration JPM 5016. This registration is improper and does not belong on that vehicle.

A felony warrant has been issued for Jason by the Marquette County Prosecutor's Office for Parental Kidnapping.

Jason is described as a 46-year-old white man, approximately 5’9” and 160 lbs.

Anyone who has seen or has any information on the location of Syprin or Jason is asked to contact the Ishpeming Police Department at 906-486-4416.

An AMBER Alert has not been issued at this time. The approval and activation requirements for issuing an AMBER Alert include:

- Law enforcement believes a child under 18 has been abducted and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

- There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the general public which could assist with the safe recovery of the child and/or the apprehension of the suspect.

This story will be updated when further information is available.