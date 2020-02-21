Advertisement

Ishpeming man arrested for driving drunk, crashing into Chippewa County patrol car

Anthony Sean Fochtman pleaded guilty to one count of Operating while intoxicated
Anthony Sean Fochtman mugshot. (Chippewa County Sheriff's Office photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST
---------

An Ishpeming man has been arrested in Chippewa County for driving drunk and crashing into a Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

22-year-old Anthony Sean Fochtman was arraigned in Chippewa County District Court on Friday for Operating While Intoxicated.

Just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Chippewa County sheriff's deputies were on a traffic stop on the I-75 Business Spur when a different vehicle crashed into the back passenger corner of the patrol vehicle.

The vehicle then slid up the patrol vehicle’s passenger side and into the snow bank.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, contributing factors in the crash were intoxication of the driver and the fact that the windshield was completely covered in ice. It appeared that the driver had not attempted to clear off the windshield prior to driving.

Both sheriff's deputies were inside the patrol vehicle when the crash occurred. They were both self-transported to War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie where they were treated and released.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Department investigated the crash and arrested Fochtman for Operating While Intoxicated.

