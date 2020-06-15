Ishpeming Public Schools Board of Education passes changes to school budget

The Ishpeming Public Schools Board of Education tonight, voting to pass changes to budgets for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.

An amendment to the 2019-20 school year budget reduces the per pupil funding by $250. For the 2020-21 school year, the budget includes a $450 per pupil reduction. These changes come as state funding available to schools remains uncertain due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had to have our budget passed this month, but we will not know from the state until August or September. So, we did the best we could, and we tried to be conservative, making sure that we’re looking at worst case scenario,” said Carrie Meye, Superintendent of Ishpeming Public Schools.

An amendment to the 2020-21 school year budget is planned for October, when more information becomes available about what resources will be available to schools.