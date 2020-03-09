UPDATE: Person questioned, cleared in Ishpeming breaking and entering complaint

UPDATE at 9:30 a.m. Monday:

The Ishpeming Police Department says the person in a picture of a possible breaking and entering has been cleared.

Investigators say the person in the picture previously posted in this article was identified and spoken with. It ended up being a misunderstanding and no crime was committed.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Ishpeming Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person wanted for questioning about a breaking and entering complaint.

Police say the complaint is for a breaking and entering at a home.

If you have any information about this person, you're asked to contact Ishpeming Police at 906-486-4416, or send a message on Facebook.