Ishpeming Police looking for information regarding grafitti vandalism

The City of Ishpeming Police Department is currently investigating several instances of graffiti.

Officers believe that the incidents happened at approximately 5 a.m. early Saturday morning, according to a press release. The suspects spray painted symbols and obscene language on several downtown businesses. Officers said suspects also painted the face and midsection the "Old Ish" statute red.

The Police Department is still in the process of contacting all of the affected businesses and are asking any business owners in the area with security cameras to review their footage and contact the Police Department if anything was captured on video.

Anyone with information about these acts of vandalism are asked to contact the Police Department at (906) 486-4416.

