Ishpeming Lions Club collects more than 10K cans and bottles

The Ishpeming Lions Club is thanking the community for helping them collect more than 10,000 bottles and cans at their drive.

The club hosted the event Saturday to raise money for activities they sponsor for the community throughout the year.

Club members say they usually depend on fundraisers to help with these expenses.

But since many of their events are canceled due to COVID-19, the club used other resources to support.

"We do about $15,000 to $20,000 worth of donations a year, and they're consistent. We support teams, Bay Cliff, Teaching Family Homes and a number of other good causes so we need to maintain that budget,” said Ishpeming Lions Club Secretary, Dan Perkins.

The club completed the drive Saturday, and will now finish sorting and counting the cans soon to receive the necessary funds.