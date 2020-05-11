Ishpeming Kiwainis Club cancels annual golf fundraiser

The Ishpeming Kiwanis Club has canceled its 2020 charity golf outing.

Previously scheduled for June 9 at Wawonowin Country Club, the annual event attracts nearly 120 golfers to compete for prizes and splendid auction items.

Due to COVID-19 and concerns for the health and welfare of all involved, the decision to call this year's event off was difficult, organizers said. The difficulty comes from not hosting the event, a day of renewing friendships and raising money for the children of the world.

Proceeds collected that day from team entries, "golden ticket" purchases for tee move-ups and mulligans, and 50/50 raffles, will not be available to help the Ishpeming club.

The outing's proceeds let the club fund a myriad of youth-related activities, primarily in Marquette County.

Founded in 1956, the Ishpeming Kiwanis Club regularly donates nearly $13,000 annually to causes ranging from youth hockey and baseball, literacy and nutrition programs, community baby showers, Bay Cliff Health Camp, senior all-night graduation parties, the Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, to name a few.

It's the generosity of many corporate and tee sponsors, as well as many business and individual donors, that the club counts on.

Many sponsors have already paid to advertise and support the outing, and the club hopes these entities will allow the club to retain the funds. If that's the case, the donors will be paid in full for the 2021 event. However, if a sponsoring entity has been dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 scenario, the club will issue refund checks.

To contact the Ishpeming Kiwanis Club call Eric Luttinen at 906-204-0003.