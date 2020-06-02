Ishpeming Fourth of July celebrations canceled for 2020

The Ishpeming Fourth of July Committee says it has decided to cancel its traditional Fourth of July celebrations in Ishpeming this year. The committee says this includes both parades, the picnic, and fireworks.

In a Facebook post, the committee said "We weighed options on both sides and ultimately it results in the fact that there is still too much uncertainty,".

The committee heavily relies on donations from local organizations to fundraise the events. Organizers say they can not rely on Upper Michigan entering Phase 6 of the 'MI Safe Start Plan' in time for the celebrations, which would allow for large gatherings.

The committee says it is already looking forward to its 2021 celebrations and wishes all residents a safe and happy holiday this summer.