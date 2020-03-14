Ishpeming City Council makes changes to city operations due to coronavirus concerns

On Saturday, the Ishpeming City Council agreed to steps preparing city operations for possible effects of the coronavirus.

It held a special meeting to discuss the recommendations brought forward by the City Manager.

The city council voted that city employees will not need to use sick leave if they contract the virus. Also, at the city managers discretion, employees will be able to stay home to take care of their children during the state mandated closure of schools.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure we help to reduce the spread of the virus, while supporting the families in their effort to be safe and support the school systems who now have those children at home. These children need to have their correct child care,” said Craig Cugini, City Manager of Ishpeming.

Special considerations are also being made for social distancing of employees and telecommuting availabilities. They also are looking at new procedures for Ishpeming’s library and law enforcement staff.