Ishpeming City Council holds May meeting

The Ishpeming City Council, voting to adopt the Municipal Employee Retirement System defined contribution plan at its meeting on Wednesday, May 6.

This is for city employees, and allows them to make pre tax contributions to a retirement account.

The council is also remaining hopeful that a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, could lead to funding the Ishpeming Senior Center in the future.

The council will meet with the MEDC about the project on May 19. Originally, the meeting was scheduled to take place in Lansing, but that has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We initially we’re going to come to the council to say that they are requesting us down there, but it has been changed, it will now be virtual,” said Steve Snoweart, Chief of Police.

The Council also approved a grant application going to the United States Department of Agriculture. This funding would go towards improvements to the city sewage system.