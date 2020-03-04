Ishpeming City Council approves grant application for Tennis Court and Trail Link Project

The Ishpeming City Council unanimously approved a grant application for the Tennis Court and Trail Link Project.

This grant is through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and as part of the grant process, the city also held a public hearing before the vote.

No one spoke during the public hearing.

The grant will go towards rebuilding some of the tennis courts associated with the Ishpeming School District, into new state of the art courts.

The other part of the project includes taking land along the backside of the courts and ball field, then using it to connect to the trails that already exist on the other side of US-41.

The Ishpeming City Manager, Craig Cugini, says these improvements would benefit the whole community.

“You’re trying to increase your maintenance, you’re going to have a nice new state of the art, you’re going to have schools that want to bring tournaments to your arena instead of theirs because you have better courts,” said Cugini. “There are just so many opportunities to improve the way in which we serve the community, by having nice new equipment.”

The city expects to meet the grant application deadline by April 1 and is hoping the grant gets approved in time to start the project this year.

