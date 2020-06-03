Ishpeming City Council accepts two outdoor service applications

The Ishpeming City Council accepted requests from two businesses seeking to move some of their operations outdoors during its meeting on Wednesday night.

It approved Limited Permanent Outdoor Service Applications for Cognition Brewery and Shelly’s Rainbow Bar.

This allows Cognition Brewery to add an outdoor seating area on Maple Street outside of the entrance. The Rainbow Bar will add seating outside, but remain on its property. These approved applications are valid through October 31.

“I don’t see any issues with the permit as it is, we’ve done these permits before, and it helps with their business under these hard times,” said City Manager Craig Cugini.

The council also designated Cugini as an authorized official for the Ishpeming Senior Center project. The city has received $1.9 Million from a Community Development Block grant to demolish the former facility and replace it with a new multipurpose building nearby.