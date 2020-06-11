Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library to begin pick-up services next week

The is preparing for curbside pick-up, the first step towards getting back to normal operations.

Beginning June 16, library members can call ahead or order online to place an order for books or other media. They then schedule a pick-up time and bring home their items. When done members can use the normal drop-off box for the materials.

Staff at the library are looking forward to taking this next step to serve the public again.

"We're so excited. This is certainly the first step. Constantly we are working opening up further and further, but it's just really nice to get back to directly serving the public, so we're really excited to do that and start this new phase and everything and we have a bunch of new books," said Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library Librarian, Kelsey Boldt.

Initially, there will be a limit of five items per order, and three orders per family.

Pick-ups will be scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

