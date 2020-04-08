Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library offering new hotline

The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library has started a new library hotline. While the building is closed to the public, some of the staff are still inside.

They'll be manning the phone lines for certain hours during the week to still offer help to the community. It's not just book recommendations. They're available to help in any way they can.

"We want to help in any way that we can, so people can call with any sort of question, I just helped someone set up their online account so they're able to download books and audiobooks, but we're also hoping to get the word out that whatever we can do from afar we will certainly do," said Librarian, Kelsey Boldt.

