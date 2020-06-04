Ironwood officials hope summer season mitigates negative economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic

As Upper Michigan continues to re-open amid the coronavirus, smaller cities like Ironwood hope to return to normal soon.

City offices are continuing normal operations with strict social distancing guidelines and safety precautions, and small businesses and restaurants are starting to see more patrons as the weather gets nicer.

City officials hope that a positive summer can mitigate the negative impact from two months of shut down.

"Supporting your local businesses is critical," said Ironwood City Manager, Scott Erickson. "I mean, that's going to be real important for them, for our community, and for the local economy. So, as much as people can, to re-engage with their local businesses, just support them."

Also, city officials want to remind residents and travelers to respect each others space, and continue to wear a face mask if possible.

For more information and updates on the City of Ironwood, visit https://cityofironwood.org/.