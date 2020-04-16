Ironwood, Hurley police departments helping local food banks, pantries

The Ironwood Public Safety Department and the Hurley Police Department are collaborating to pick up food donations for local food banks that serve our communities.

During this difficult time, local food pantries have seen an increased need for emergency food services and are working diligently to meet the needs of our citizens.

As individuals are encouraged to adhere to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order, this has resulted in a barrier for our local food pantries to receive donations.

To assist our community partners, Ironwood and Hurley officers will be picking up scheduled curbside donations Tuesday, April 21, and Friday, April 24, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Residents of Ironwood and Hurley are asked to contact Ironwood Public Safety at 906-932-1234, ext. 0 or Hurley Police Department 715-561-3544 to schedule a pickup at a designated address.

You will be asked to leave your nonperishable items in a bag or box outside your residence and officers will pick them up during the scheduled time.

Our goal is to limit person-to-person contact during this process.

For additional ways you can help local pantries, donate through the virtual TV6 Canathon.