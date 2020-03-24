Iron Mountain DDA updating community resources

Information is changing rapidly during the covid-19 outbreak. To help keep the community, and downtown development happening, Iron Mountain’s Downtown Development Authority is working hard.

The public can send in information in a google document, which is then updated to the DDA website. The DDA is gathering information from downtown businesses that would like to share any updates related to virus.

The DDA director, Amber Pipp, urges the community to remain 'loyal to local' during this time.

"Make sure we are still supporting our businesses anyway. One of the most important ways we can do that, is just by being understanding and patient right now. These business owners are being put in a position where they have to make some really tough decisions,” said Pipp.

The DDA will continue to assist in any way they can, for business, or property owners in the area.

