Iron River City Manager resigns

The Iron River City Manager, David Thayer, has officially resigned..

Thayer confirmed to TV6 News Wednesday night that he gave his 30 day notice.

A reason why has not been made public. Our reporter left messages with the city's mayor and city clerk but those calls have no yet been returned.

An Iron County jury ruled in favor of Thayer in December, 2018 after he was sued by former Iron River Police Chief, Laura Frizzo for wrongful termination.

