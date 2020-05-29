Iron River City Manager done, city to pay buyout

The Iron River City Manager David Thayer is officially done.

The Iron River City Council held a special meeting Friday morning. The council voted three to one, with Mayor Dennis Powell, council member Anthony Clements, and council member Ronjo Leonoff accepting the resignation. Council member Benjamin Garcia declined to accept. Council member Rodney Dood was absent.

"It's very mixed emotions. First off, I didn't want to leave. I've assembled a very good team,” said Thayer.

On Wednesday night, Thayer gave his 30-day resignation letter to the council.

"I believe the mayor wants to go a different way administratively, and he thought I wasn't the best manager to go that direction,” said Thayer.

"We've got a little bit of disagreements we've been having for a while and everything has come to the end,” said the Iron River Mayor, Dennis Powell.

Rather than ride 30-day notice, the council voted to buyout Thayer’s contract. This includes paying him for 160 hours of active time, 43.5 hours of personal leave, 282 hours of vacation time; which all equals 485.5 hours. The city will also pay his MERS and IRA contributions, and vehicle loans.

Thayer became city manager of Iron River in October 2015. In just under five years, he will no longer hold that title. He was done Friday at 4 p.m. central time.

"Unfortunately, the council changes, and with council changes, directions change. That's just a part of a life,” said Thayer.

Thayer says this was very quick decision.

"I have no plans, it hasn't really sunk in yet,” he said.

The city will now search for an interim city manager.

"The way the everything is going with the virus going around, it may be a little hard to get people to come in,” said Mayor Powell.

The next council meeting will be held June 17.

