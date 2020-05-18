Iron Range Roll to be held virtually this year

The Iron Range Roll is the latest event to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. After discussion by the events planning committee, they've decided to hold the event virtually this year.

Participants will have from Friday June 5 to Sunday June 7 to complete a 16 mile bike trip and record their results using an app. Traditionally the race goes from the Ciffs Shaft Mine Museum in Ishpeming to the Marquette Commons.

"It was really important for us to find a way to adapt, find a way to keep this day, keep this organization, keep this 7th annual Iron Range Roll going, we're still doing the t-shirts, we're still doing the sponsorship swag, participation medals, everything is just a little bit different but we're just trying to keep some normalcy," said Iron Range Roll Co-Chair, Daniel Croney.

This will be the seventh year for the Iron Range Roll. It's organized by Connect Marquette. It's a fundraiser for the YMCA of Marquette County.

