Iron Range Roll sees increase in participants ahead of virtual race weekend

Good news for the Iron Range Roll, the event has seen a large increase in the number of participants.

So far about 75 racers, more than double a normal year, have signed up for the virtual competition which begins Friday June 5. Racers have from Friday morning to Sunday to complete their course and upload their time online. The event is a fundraiser for the YMCA of Marquette County so with the increase in participants, comes an increase in funds for the Y.

"At this point we're just excited to see how it goes, we've had a much greater response that we originally planned, we have about 75 racers, originally we were happy if we got 20-25 plus, so we're not nervous, if anything we're more excited, we're excited that we have racers," said Iron Range Roll Co-Chair, Daniel Croney.

Registration ends Thursday June 4 at midnight for the Iron Range Roll. This is the 7th year for the event, organized by Connect Marquette.

