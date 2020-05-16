Iron Ore Heritage Trail hoping to finish major projects this summer

The Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Marquette County is looking forward to finishing a number of big projects this summer.

These projects include paving a mile of trail in Marquette Township, and installing fishing piers, a bird watching platform, and a weather shelter at the Carp River crossing in Negaunee. The group is especially excited to finish its reconstruction of the Carp River Kiln, a project that has been in the works for four years.

“It's part of our iron ore history,” said Carol Fulsher, administrator for the Iron Ore Heritage Trail. “There's really no other kilns in that good of shape around here, so that's why we took it on as a project.”

The kiln is expected to be completed in June.

