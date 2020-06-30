Iron Mountain's DDA 'Out to Lunch' program returns on Thursday

Iron Mountain's Downtown Development Authority’s 'Out to lunch' program is back. Live Music will soon bring Dickinson County residents to the downtown.

"We tried to keep the heart of the program the same. It is really going to be the same. The main difference this year is we are really encouraging, requiring practicing social distancing while here,” said the Iron Mountain DDA program director, Amber Pipp.

This is the 18th Annual Out to Lunch! The event takes place at the Downtown stage, every Thursday, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. A different artist will perform every week.

"Not only is it a pretty full house, but they are easy to please, clap after every song, and make you feel like a million bucks up here,” said an Iron Mountain musician, Mark Young.

The event is FREE to the public thanks to sponsors. This 2020 season is presented by Iron Mountain Area Tourism.

"Each act is sponsored by a business that volunteers to pays something for their participation for the artist,” said Young.

'Out to Lunch' also provides an opportunity for local Food vendors to show what they have to offer.

In a case of bad weather, in the past, the concert was moved to the Braumart Theatre, in Iron Mountain. Due to COVID-19 restrictions that will not happen this year.

"We'll do out very best to make the best possible calls with weather. If the weather would be affecting the safety of our volunteers and attendees then we will have to make other adjustments,” said Pipp.

The first show will be this Thursday, July 2nd.

"It was really important to us, that we do our best to be able to sustain the program here, in any capacity. I know that everyone has been missing out on important events. We wanted to do everything in our power to keep the program running this year, even if it's a little different,” said Pipp.

For more information on the ‘Out to Lunch’ program click here.

