Iron Mountain to hold fourth of July firework show, parks open

Iron Mountain will still host their Fourth of July fireworks show. The Iron Mountain city council voted on Monday night, at a virtual meeting, to allow the city to hold the display on Millie Hill. They will also donate $1,000 to the cause.

Also, all city park amenities, besides the main indoor pavilion, will now be open.

"We made our signs up showing that it's not disinfected, so you have to consider that when you're playing, to bring your own with. The bathrooms we do clean daily,” said the Iron Mountain City Manager, Jordan Stanchina.

The council also voted to implement a work share program. This means a worker would receive less salary and less hours, from the city of Iron Mountain, but would receive state benefits to make up for that.

The city manager says this could save the city about $20,000 in the next two months.

